Paul Feig is all set to direct the monster movie ‘Dark Army’

Paul Feig is set to enter a dark universe no longer restrained by…the Dark Universe.

Deadline reports the man behind ‘Ghostbusters: Answer the Call’, the upcoming ‘Last Christmas’, and more just made a deal to write and direct an original film called 'Dark Army'.

The Universal studio released no-plot details about the project other than comparing it to the remake of ‘Invisible Man’, which is set to be released February 28, 2020, and stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, reports variety.com.

"Instead of prescribing a mandated updating of these monster stories and making them all part of a larger scheme, the studio loosened these restrictions and open-sourced to filmmakers who were inspired to create their own unique stories," Universal said.

The announcement comes two months before the studio opens Feig's romantic comedy "Last Christmas", starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson.

Universal also teamed with Feig in 2011 on 'Bridesmaids', and he's currently producing the film 'When Michael Met Carrie' and 'Other People' for the studio.

Feig is known as the creator of the cult classic series “Freaks and Geeks,” which earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for writing.

Feig’s other directing credits include 2018’s Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick noir 'A Simple Favor', Melissa McCarthy’s 'Spy' and 2013’s 'The Heat', also starring McCarthy alongside Sandra Bullock.