iPhone 11: Malala pokes fun at Apple's new triple-camera smartphone

Soon after Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, among other social media users, poked fun at the new design of the smartphone by sharing a picture of her blue dress pattern which has uncanny resemblance to its triple-camera design.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani activist for girls education, shared a picture and wrote: "Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch".



A large number of social media users also shared some funny pictures that the camera looked like a fidget spinner and meme and jokes continue to flood the internet.



Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models Tuesday with a price cut for the most basic models while also laying out plans for streaming and gaming services as it bids to weather the slump in the global smartphone market.

Apple unveiled three versions of the iPhone 11 including "Pro" models with triple camera and other advanced features starting at $999 and $1,099, unchanged from last year's prices, touting upgraded features including ultra-wide camera lenses.

The surprise from Apple was the reduction in the starting price at $699, down from $749 for the iPhone XR a year ago even as many premium devices are being priced around $1,000.

The new iPhones are "jam-packed with new capabilities and an incredible new design," Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a launch event in Cupertino, California as the company set plans to sell the new handsets on September 20.