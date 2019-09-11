iPhone 11 sparks memes online after Apple unveils three-lens design

Tech giant Apple unveiled the new iPhone 11 at its annual media event on Tuesday, and social media users wasted no time in poking fun at the new three-lens design.

Not only does the device boast of a longer battery life and less power consumption but also has multiple cameras built-in which will give users a 2x optical zoom-out and an ultra-wide rear camera.

However, the new three-camera design in the iPhone 11 is not sitting well with users who complain of the lenses and to be making those suffering from trypophobia, highly uncomfortable.

On the other hand, the new look has sparked plenty of hilarious memes that poke fun at the tech-giant over the new design.

Soon after the release, social media was flooded with memes ranging from trypophobia to kidneys on sale to grab the latest model.

Here are some of the gems found on Twitter:



