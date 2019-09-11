Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Mobile price and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Apple iPhone 11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 179,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11.
|Apple iPhone 11 Features
|Apple iPhone 11 Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v13.0
|Display
|5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
Waterproof
|Performance
|Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|14 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Apple iPhone 11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 in Pakistan.
