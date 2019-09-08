Woody Allen: 'I have done everything #MeToo wants to achieve'

Famed Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen who has been trying to rub off the stain on his reputation of late, after getting embroiled in the #MeToo fiasco, has come forth addressing the entire debacle.

During an interview with France 24, the 83-year-old ‘Manhatten’ director spoke about the movement and the allegations placed on him, saying throughout his career, he has treated women as equals.

"I should be (poster boy #MeToo movement)... I've worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I've employed women in the top capacity for years and we've always paid them the equal of men," he said.

He went on to add: “I've done everything the MeToo movement would love to achieve.”

While Allen was accused earlier in 2017, headlines shifted their focus back on the director in the wake of statements issued by Hollywood star Scarlett Johannson who defended the alleged harasser saying: “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Allen was accused of sexual abuse in 2017 by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow through an op-ed piece for Los Angeles Times.