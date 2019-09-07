Woody Allen’s accuser and daughter Dylar Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for defending him

Hollywood’s leading star Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to controversy but the latest fiasco she launched in the industry over her support for alleged sexual harasser Woody Allen has earned her quite a few additional critics.

Amongst those calling the ‘Avengers’ star out, is the infamous director’s own adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow who had held charges of sexual abuse against Allen earlier.

The 34-year-old actor addressed Scarlett saying while she is actively vocal about issues pertaining to women, she does have a long way to go in comprehending how the issues of sexual abuse go.

Turning to her official Twitter account, Farrow stated: “if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who “maintain their innocence” without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Allen was accused to sexual abuse by Farrow in December 2017 through an op-ed she wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

Defending the director, Scarlett earlier this week wreaked havoc on the internet by saying: “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”