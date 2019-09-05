Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian and others send love to Justin Bieber after his emotional post

After Justin Bieber poured his heart publicly earlier this week, confessing of all the wrongs he has done, many insiders came forth expressing their support for the singer.

The 26-year-old ‘Sorry’ hit maker had earlier spoken in an Instagram post, in great detail of the life he lives before his marriage and the regrets he had of piling up multiple mistakes before turning 20.

Subsequent to that, numerous luminaries stepped out in support of the star including Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Sean Kingston, Khloe Kardashian and others who sent love Justin’s way.

The 'Hannah Montana' star dropped a comment saying: "Friends from the beginning, here until the end."



Khloe also showed support as she said: “This is beautiful! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always."

Kingston who has known the singer since his early days having collaborated on the track ‘Eenie Meenie’ in 2010, said: "Wow thank you for the testimony. I sure needed this... God bless you forever my lil brother."

Cody Simpson who featured in Bieber’s 2014 song ‘Home to Mama’ also showed support saying: "Love seeing this so much man! Wow.”