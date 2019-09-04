Jennifer Aniston draws ire with ‘dark, tanned’ skin in latest magazine shoot

Hollywood’s undisputed beauty queen Jennifer Aniston is proving yet again that age is just a number as she appears to be at the top of her game, dropping jaws in her latest photo shoot.

The 50-year-old ‘Friends’ starlet who used to reign over hearts back in the day, knows how to sweep fans even decades later with her enthralling beauty and style that she is flaunting on the latest cover of InStyle magazine.

The shots unveiled recently from the sizzling photo shoot show the star mesmerizing the readers with her ageless charm as she rocks a number of looks for the publication.

The darker, tanner skin on the actor, however, left many in the comment section of the magazine’s Instagram post divided.

“Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is,” wrote one user while another added: “What u [sic] did to her on this cover is insulting to her.”

However, the rest of the looks drew in ample praise for the star with many terming her as a ‘timeless beauty.’









