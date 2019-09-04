close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Jennifer Aniston draws ire with ‘dark, tanned’ skin in latest magazine shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Hollywood’s undisputed beauty queen Jennifer Aniston is proving yet again that age is just a number as she appears to be at the top of her game, dropping jaws in her latest photo shoot.

The 50-year-old ‘Friends’ starlet who used to reign over hearts back in the day, knows how to sweep fans even decades later with her enthralling beauty and style that she is flaunting on the latest cover of InStyle magazine.

The shots unveiled recently from the sizzling photo shoot show the star mesmerizing the readers with her ageless charm as she rocks a number of looks for the publication.

The darker, tanner skin on the actor, however, left many in the comment section of the magazine’s Instagram post divided.

“Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is,” wrote one user while another added: “What u [sic] did to her on this cover is insulting to her.”

However, the rest of the looks drew in ample praise for the star with many terming her as a ‘timeless beauty.’ 

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall...Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on



