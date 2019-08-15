Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon returning to TV screens with ‘The Morning Show’

Two of the leading ladies of Hollywood Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are making their way back to television screens in the latest Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show.’

The new drama will be based on CNN’s Brian Shelter’s book released in 2013, ‘Top of the Morning’ which puts into focus the vying and conflict that went between two competitive morning shows ‘Good Morning America’ and the ‘Today’ show.

The newly dropped trailer shows neither of the actors that will be assuming the key roles but gives much away through voice-overs as the camera takes a dramatic tour of the studio.

Alongside, the two starlets who played sisters of the hit sitcom 'Friends', Steve Carell will also be featuring in a key role.

Earlier at an Apple event, Aniston had also spoken about the show stating that it will be narrated “through the prism of those underslept, overadrenalized people in front of and behind the camera."

"We take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” she had added.

Witherspoon on the other hand also shared at the same event that: "The Morning Show is seen through the eyes of two ambitious, aspirational female characters."

"It's a high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers and shine a light on the fault lines in our society at this very complicated cultural moment," she went on to add.



The show is all set to roll out for 2019 fall while Apple has also already issued orders for a season two spanning till up to 10 episodes.