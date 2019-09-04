Brad Pitt opens up about his ‘ugly side’ and sobriety after split with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood’s leading star Brad Pitt may have reached the summit of success with multiple big hits in his career, but the actor has had his fair share of troubles in his personal life that had him involved in habits he may not be particularly fond of.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 55-year-old ‘Troy’ star revealed that during the rocky patch in his personal life after splitting with wife Angelina Jolie, the actor had removed his ‘drinking privileges.’

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," he said.

You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself,” he added.

"It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” he went on to express.

Ever since he and Jolie went separate ways, the actor has made sure to remain sober while also spending considerable quality time with his children as well.