Juggun Kazim shares heartbreaking experience of getting body-shamed after miscarriage

Pakistan’s notable actor and host Juggun Kazim after becoming target of body-shaming, urged the public to be kinder as shared her experience of how the continues comments on her physique took a toll on her.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the 39-year-old opened up about her recent miscarriage and how she hadn’t revealed the news of her expecting due to her precarious pregnancies, which led to people assuming she had just gained weight as they proceeded to fat-shame her.

“Until a few days ago, I was pregnant. For some reason, I gained a lot of weight quickly. What shocked me was how much I started getting fat-shamed. One lady said ‘lagta hai Lahore ki hawa laag gaye tumhain’. Other women just told me bluntly that I had become a bit too ‘healthy.’ Till now, I wasn’t ready to share that I was expecting a baby because my pregnancies have generally been precarious,” the actor wrote.

She added: “Last week I had a miscarriage. My doctor has now told me that this time it was quite serious and that there had been a lot of internal bleeding. I took a day off to mourn but then went back to work because, well, what else does one do? And the day after I resumed work, somebody again commented on how I was looking ‘extra healthy’.”



She continued “We need to stop fat-shaming other people. People who are overweight know they are overweight. Their weight gain may be for any number of reasons, some desirable and some not. Yes, some people need to be encouraged to lead a more active lifestyle. But unless you are somebody’s mother or sister, don’t tell them what you think of their body. Life is short. Let’s try and live ours with kindness.”

Juggun is married to Feisal H. Naqvi with whom she has a son named Hassan.

The actor has an elder son, Hamza from her previous marriage.