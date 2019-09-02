‘Joker’ heading straight to the Oscars after eight-minute long standing ovation at VFF

While the world is smitten by the trailer of ‘Joker’, audiences at Venice Film Festival got to witness the film first-hand at the premier.

Much like the trailer of the film, ‘Joker’ as a movie has also left people captivated to an extent that it received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival (VFF).

Not only that, the reviews of this movie post-screening on Saturday night, according to a report in The Independent, claim that the movie is headed straight to the Oscars.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera confirmed about the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s nemesis.

The first-of-its-kind origin story takes on a noir approach in telling the story of one of Gotham’s most infamous criminal masterminds.

Director and writer Todd Philip mentioned that films like ‘The Man Who Laughs’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Raging Bull’ were a great source of inspiration in giving the Joker character a new breath of life.



Philip has also gone on to say, “We (Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz) thought this could be an exciting approach to his genre. I am not sure what it means for DC or Marvel… It was a hard movie for us to get made, to convince DC and the studio at first, but we thought we would keep pushing because we thought it would be special.”

With still a little over a month left until the official release date of the film, the premiere has already garnered an 88 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with some critics commenting that Phoenix’s role could potentially land him a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards 2020.