After Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson sparks romance buzz with Margaret Qualley

After things came to a halt with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson appears to have already moved on as linkup rumours of him with actor Margaret Qualley are now rife all over the internet.

The 25-year-old ‘Saturday Night Live’ star seems to have wooed over the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ diva Margaret Qualley as the two were recently spotted engrossed in laughter and conversation as they exited a hotel together.

The 24-year-old model and actor stunned in a black tuxedo jacket with hair pulled back in a ponytail while the comedian also looked like he has put quite some effort and thought into his attire which differed from his usual causal clothing to a crisp buttoned up polo shirt, black slacks and black dress shoes.

As per reports, the pair has been romantically linked since quite some time as they got flirty at the ‘Serberg’ premier and were even spotted flying together into Venice’s Marco Polo Airport on August 29.

Pete was previously engaged to Grande after only a few weeks of dating. However, things turned sour for them after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away on September 7, leading to her heartbreak and inability to go on with the marriage.