Mon October 15, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Acclaimed singer Ariana Grande and famed comedian Pete Davidson have decided to part ways bringing an end to their five-month romance.

According to report by TMZ, one of Hollywood’s most adored couples called it quits on Sunday, not long after the pop sensation’s team publicized the news of her stepping away from the limelight for a while subsequent to the rocky road she has had since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding,” stated Grande’s official team.

The report citing a source revealed that the decision was made on mutual grounds with the duo’s romance moving forward at a swift pace seeing their love story had begun in May this year and had jumped to a betrothal in June.

Grande’s ex-boyfriend and eminent rapper Mac Miller had passed away on September 7th 2018 of a suspected drug overdose.

