Beyoncé faces fraud allegations over Blue Ivy trademark by a wedding planner

Hailed far and wide as the undisputed queen of music around the world, Beyoncé has her stars vexed presently as she landed in a legal battle with a wedding planner Veronica Morales.

The iconic 37-year-old singer was labelled a ‘fraud’ by a wedding planner who claims that the Queen B had stolen the title of her company Blue Ivy, which also happens to be the name of her daughter.

Earlier in 2017, the artist had decided to trademark her daughter’s name while Morales argues now that the name has been attached to her company since years.

She further stated that the ‘Halo’ hit maker also failed to present crucial documents with backing of what her intentions were of using the trademark initially.

"Beyoncé has apparently been very detached from the case in general, refusing to respond to various inquiries related to it and acting inappropriately" reports revealed citing Morales.

She went on to note that the singer’s husband Jay-Z also spoke to Vanity Fair confessing that while they had no intentions of using the name, they wanted to make sure that no one else gets to profit off of it.