Rihanna dethrones Beyonce, Madonna to be listed as world's richest female musician

Barbados singing sensation Rihanna is now officially the world's richest female musician, as announced by Forbes in a report that shows the 'Work Work' singer overthrowing Celine Dion, Madonna and Beyonce.

According to the report, Rihanna's riches amounted to a staggering $600 million as of 2018.

Meanwhile, Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce stand at $570 million, $450 million and $400 million respectively.

Rihanna's wealth is skyrocketing not just because of her singing stint but the reason behind her unfathomable success is her recent collaboration with LVMH.

The singer recently launched her fashion label Fenty in collaboration with LVMH last month, becoming the first black woman to create an original brand with the luxury goods brand. It's the third brand to be launched by Rihanna after makeup brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie label Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna's income from Fenty Beauty alone is believed to be $570 million in revenue in its first 15 months, and the business is currently worth over $3 billion.