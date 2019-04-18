Beyonce 'Homecoming' live album coincides with Netflix documentary of the same name

Beyonce "Homecoming" album was released on Wednesday, the same day singer's Netflix documentary of the same name released.

The live album was recorded when the singer was headliner of 2018's Coachella festival, according to cbsnews.com.

Beyonce Homecoming came across as a surprise t the fans when the singer took to Twitter and shared a photo of the album's cover art with a link to her webiste.

"HOMECOMING out now," she captioned the photo.

The live album features 40 songs including "Crazy in Love" and "Formation" performed twice by Beyonce during the music festival in 2018.

Editor note on the Beyonce Homecoming Apple music page described the performance in California also included something extra special--a drumline.

It "spoke directly to her moment as historymaker, synthesizing generations (and regions) of Black musicality through the filter of an HBCU-style marching band (members of DrumLine Live, performing here as Queen Bey's 'The Bzzzz')," read the editor's note.

Reflecting upon the meaning behind the Beyonce Homecoming album, the editors' note read ""In the American college tradition, she called the performance 'Homecoming,'"".

According to cbsnews.com, the live album does not include all new songs. It also features two tracks apart from the live performance.

As for the Netflix documentary documentary, it centers around famous Coachella performance last year.