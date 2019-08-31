Kylie Jenner spotted partying the night away with ex-boyfriend Tyga

Global fashion icon Kylie Jenner has been going strong with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster, but recently the model left her fans in a haze after she was spotted carousing the night away with her former flame Tyga.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the rapper was in Las Vegas for a concert at Sapphire Club, where, coincidentally his ex-ladylove Kylie Jenner was also at the same venue.

The report revealed that the Instagram sensation was spotted spending some quality time with her ex at the Karaoke Room, with their respective group of friends and kept the party spirits alive till the early hours of Sunday.

Fans were left with questions hovering over them after the two were also spotted leaving together after their wild night.

The billionaire fashionista and the rapper had initially started dating in 2014 and had kept their relationship recurrent till 2017, after which, Jenner went into a relationship with her current partner, and father of her daughter, Travis Scott.