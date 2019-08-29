‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’: Stormi's first red carpet appearance with mom Kylie Jenner

As style sensation Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott remain one of the most crowd-favourite couples of all time, the latter has dropped in some good news for his fans with his new Netflix documentary.

As per reports, the new documentary of the 28-year-old ‘Wake Up’ hit maker gives fans a detailed insight into his most personal and intimate family moments including the ones that involve the birth of his daughter Stormi.

Titled ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’, the Netflix original was screened by the rapper in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with an exclusive guest list comprising close friends, family and bigwigs watching the debut of the 85-minute long film.

The documentary, now streaming on Netflix, gives a thorough look at his journey to glory, with ample footage of home movies and behind-the-scenes along with concert footage.

