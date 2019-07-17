Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggle with anxiety in a heartfelt post

Fashion icon Kylie Jenner may appear to be living the life of any girl’s dreams on the surface but the star, much like anyone else has had her fair share of bumps on the road.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old fashionista opened up about the ups and downs in her life and all the emotional turmoil that goes behind the camera away from the public eye that only has the glitz and glamour visible to it.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” she said.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human,” she went on to add.

“My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go,” she continued.



“Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season we all have a magnificent destiny,” she says as she ended the post.

After the style icon shared the long and heartfelt note along with a picture of her facing the sunset at the beach, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian showered their love and support on the model, telling her they are ‘proud of her’.