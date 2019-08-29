Final trailer of Joker is out

DC's 'Joker' has taken the internet by storm with its final trailer which released on Wednesday.

The origin movie of DC's menacing villain got the fans excited with its trailer which showcases how Joaquin Phoenix's character turns into a creepy villain from a clown-cum stand up comedian.





Joker instantly became Twitter trend in several countries. Fans are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen when it releases in October.







