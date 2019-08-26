Mrs Khan comes to her defense after misogynistic remarks and 'gol-roti' controversy

Eminent matchmaker Mrs Khan, who graces morning shows quite often, is currently under fire for her controversial stance about how girls should 'make gol rotis' and curb their tongue in front of their spouse and in-laws after marriage.

Reinforcing and strictly promoting discriminatory gender roles for women in a clip that went viral on the web, Mrs Khan while speaking on a television show, said how it is mostly a girl's fault if her marriage ends in divorce, because they should learn how to control their tongue and master the art of making 'gol rotis'.

She was then seen firing up and losing her temper over what she believes is an 'unacceptable way to behave for women if they do not perform household chores.

Since then Mrs Khan has been under strict censure over her misogynistic and ignorant statement after netizens called her out for imparting a discriminatory approach to the rest of the world.

Responding to the staunch criticism she has been facing lately, the professional matchmaker on Monday revealed how she has been receiving hateful comments from people disapproving her.

"People still phone and hurl abuses at me. I am hurt and depressed. They should know that in my age, a lot of times people say things out of emotion and plain anger," she said while talking to Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan.

Mrs Khan went on to add that she regrets passing remarks reflective of her backward mindset about marriage in a harsh tone and feels she could have represented her opinion in a softer way.

"However, I also feel that the youth should not retaliate like this," she added.

"I do stand by what I said though. Girls should keep their mouth shut and not give a tat-for-tat response to their husband, during a heated argument," she said.

When asked if only girls, and not boys, should be educated on how to behave accordingly after marriage, Mrs Khan said, "My only point is, girls should be more compromising in order to run their family peacefully."

She went on to say that the girls should seek 'ijazat' from their husband before going out.

“If she wants to go to her mother’s house she should. They should ask properly and go.”

Citing an example of the modern woman, Mrs Khan said her daughter is married into a house with four sisters-in-law and she can cook for 40 people daily.

“She has seen me and she has heard about her grandmother and she knows we can manage,” she said proudly.

“Our aim was that you [girls] stay more involved with your husbands instead of on your phones in long conversations with friends,” she added.