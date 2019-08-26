Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on secret wedding with Lauren Hashian: 'Private is perfect'

A wave of exhilaration swept across Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's fans as he broke the news of secretly tying the knot to long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii last week.

The Hollywood superstar who had remained mum on his wedding till now, recently came forth addressing all the buzz related to his dreamy nuptials.

When asked, the wrestler-turned-actor shared that although his Hawaiian wedding was private, it was 'phenomenal'.

He also shared that it was a "beautiful ceremony." Dwayne said that it was important for both the bride and groom that it was a private affair.

“I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. We kept it under wraps. Private, which is perfect," he told Access.

Eminent actor Emily Blunt, commenting on the private wedding, said that the ceremony was so sudden that although she received an e-invite, she did not have enough time to pick a dress.



“It came way too late. Like an hour later you were married so I didn’t have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate this," Blunt said to Dwayne.

Speaking to Extra, Dwayne said the wedding took place close to the Jungle Cruise filming location. “Where we got married was in Kauai, two minutes from where they lived when we shot Jungle Cruise,” he said, referring to Blunt and husband John Krasinski.

The 'Fast and Furious' star added that the newlywed couple was off to their honeymoon soon after the activities of D23 Expo ended.