IHC orders disciplinary action against judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered for initiation of disciplinary action against Judge Arshad Malik for violating code of conduct.

Acting Registrar IHC, Syed Ahtesham Ali, has issued the notification to this effect today.

“The disclosures and admissions made by Mr Mohammad Arshad Malik, District & Sessions Judge/Former Judge, Accountability Court-II, Islamabad in his press release dated 07/07/2019 and the affidavit dated 11/07/2019, prima facie, constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct which warrant initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him,” read the notification.

“Therefore, the Hono'ble Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to order to place the said Judicial Officer under suspension and reiterate to his parent department i.e. Lahore High Court, with immediate effect, for disciplinary proceedings to be conducted in accordance with law.”