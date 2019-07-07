Judge Arshad Malik issues statement on controversial video

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik Sunday issued a statement calling the video tape released by Maryam Nawaz fake and fictitious.

AC judge’s alleged video opens new Pandora’s box

The statement comes a day after the PMLN leader released the video purportedly showing Arshad Malik telling a man that he was blackmailed and coerced into convicting Nawaz Sharif despite no evidence against him.

Who is Nasir Butt?



The video is an attempt to malign me, my institution and my family, and that is why I wanted to bring forth some facts, the judge said in the statement issued by the Accountability Court Registrar.

The judge, however, admitted that he was acquainted with Nasir Butt and his brother Abdullah Butt, both residents of Rawalpindi.

The judge said that a number of times during the trial of Nawaz Sharif and other members of Sharif family, he was offered bribe and threatened with consequences if he refused to co-operate.

The judge said he wouldn't have acquitted Nawaz Sharif in one case and convicted in another, if had decided the cases under pressure.



He said he was not under any pressure while deciding on the cases.

“This press conference was an attempt to make the judgement controversial and claim political benefits.

The videos played during the presser were fake and fictitious, he said and demanded action against those involved in this matter.

Maryam Nawaz had released the footage at the press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town along with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Asif and others.





