Affidavit of Muhammad Arshad Malik, Judge Accountability Court No II, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has submitted an affidavit to the Islamabad High Court in which he has explained in detail about the whole video controversy.



The accountability court judge has been removed from the post following a video controversy surrounding the trial of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC has written to the Law Ministry to remove Arshad Malik from Accountability Court II, Islamabad.

