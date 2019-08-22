Angelina Jolie ‘tries not to cry’ as she drops son off to college in South Korea

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie is known far and wide to have a strong relationship with her children, and the actor has now found herself on the emotional stage of letting one of her nestlings go into the world.

According to the latest reports, the actor turned emotional as she sent off her teenage son Maddox to college at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

A video circulating the internet, shows the ‘Salt’ actor overwhelmed as she bid adieu to Maddox while on campus as inquisitive students surrounded her asking her truckloads of questions.

She could be heard responding to a question saying "I leave today" which was followed by saddened cries.

“I’m trying not to cry,” she was seen saying while her son donned a baffled expression disapproving of the unnecessary attention that was coming towards the two by the other students.



Earlier, an insider was cited by People as saying that while the actor is incredibly proud of her son over his choice, she will undeniably miss him back in America.