FM Qureshi, Danish counterpart Kofod discuss crisis in Occupied-Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on Wednesday went into discourse over the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.



The minister informed Kofod of the unilateral step by Indian government in the disputed region of abrogating Article 370 and subsequently dispelling the special status of the territory.

Moreover, Qureshi stated that measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stood as absolute infringement of resolutions by the United Nations Security Council as well as international laws.

He further informed the foreign minister of Denmark of the curfew in the battered region reaching its 17th consecutive day with persistent human rights violations.

Furthermore, he urged his Danish counterpart to play his part in relieving the people of occupied Kashmir of the curfew that has been imposed since August 5.

Kofod, while in conversation with FM Qureshi ensured Denmark’s concerns regarding the crisis in Indian-held Kashmir while adding that both sides will be encouraged by him to seek a diplomatic ground through dialogue.