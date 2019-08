Oppo Mobile Price in Pakistan, Oppo Mobile Phones Price List 2019

Oppo is an electronic manufacturing company that makes smartphones out of China. Recently Oppo has been seen as one of the world's leading smartphone makers and dominates a significant share of Asia’s Smartphone Market.

Oppo phones have been recognized especially for its selfie camera features. Oppo mobile phones come equipped with the latest features and specifications.



You can check out Oppo mobile phone prices by scrolling below. This Oppo Mobile price list gives you updated approximate prices in Pakistan of Oppo mobile phones, including the latest newly launched Oppo smartphones.





Oppo Mobile Model Oppo Mobile Price (Approximate) Oppo Find X

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 130,000

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Rs. 109,000 to Rs. 110,000

Oppo R17 Pro

Rs. 79,000, to Rs. 80,000

Oppo Reno

Rs. 69,000 to Rs. 70,000

Oppo F11 Pro

Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 55,000

Oppo F7

Rs. 54,000 to Rs. 55,000

Oppo F9

Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000

Oppo Realme 2 Pro

Rs. 46,000 to Rs. 47,000

Oppo F11

Rs. 39,000 to Rs. 40,000

Oppo F5

Rs. 39,000 to Rs. 40,000

Oppo F9

Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 37,000

Oppo F7

Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000

Oppo A7

Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 32,000

Oppo A5

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000

Oppo A5s

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000

Oppo F7 Youth

Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000

Oppo A83

Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 26,000

Oppo A3s

Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 25,000

Oppo A5s

Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 25,000

Oppo A57

Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000

Oppo A83

Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 23,000

Oppo A71

Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 20,000

Oppo A3s

Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000

Oppo A1K

Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000

Oppo A37

Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000

Oppo A71 2018

Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000

Oppo F5

Rs. 39,000 to Rs. 40,000

Oppo F3 Plus

Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 40,000

Oppo F3

Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000

Oppo Reno 2

Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno 2Z

Rs. 59,000 to Rs. 60,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno Z

Rs. 59,000 to Rs. 60,000 (Expected)

Oppo R19

Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000 (Expected)

Oppo F11

Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 49,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno Lite

Rs. 47,000 to Rs. 48,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno 2F

Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno 2Z

Rs. 59,000 to Rs. 60,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno 2

Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000 (Expected)

Oppo F11 6GB

Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 49,000 (Expected)

Oppo A9s

Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000 (Expected)

Oppo A1s

Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 26,000 (Expected)

Oppo A9x

Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno Z

Rs. 59,000 to Rs. 60,000 (Expected)

Oppo K3

Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)

Oppo A9

Rs. 39,000 to Rs. 40,000 (Expected)

Oppo Reno Lite

Rs. 47,000 to Rs. 48,000 (Expected)







Please note, the prices mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify your desired Oppo Mobile price in Pakistan