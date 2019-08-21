Bill Gates writes to PM Imran Khan, pledges support in polio eradication drive

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan lauding him of his efforts for the anti-polio drive while also welcoming links between the two countries over their poverty-alleviation initiatives.



The business magnate wrote a letter to the premier on August 16, 2019 affirming his support to the anti-polio drive in the country as he pledged to work with authorities in Pakistan to eliminate the virus.

“Currently, I’m concerned with the polio situation in Pakistan… Large numbers of children in key reservoirs continue to be missed during polio campaigns, in large part due to sub-optimal management and increased community resistance to vaccination – all of which is allowing the virus to build and continue circulating,” read the letter.

“At the request of the National Emergency Operations Centre, the foundation’s polio team provided support to an independent management review of Pakistan’s polio program in the high priority districts and those contributing to polio transmission, starting in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. Our team is working with the independent management review team and the NEOC to finalise recommendations and develop an implementation plan slated to start before the low season campaigns in November,” the billionaire philanthropist added.

He further urged PM Khan to give a nod of approval to the plan created by the management’s review while also requesting the federal government to ensure absolute support.



He revealed further that establishment of a Program Delivery Unit is presently under planning by his team that would assist the Ehsaas Program’s developmental objectives.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a high-level meeting pertaining to the eradication of polio from the country.

The meeting comprised national and international experts who went into discourse about emergency measures in light of new cases coming afloat lately.