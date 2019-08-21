PM Imran chairs high level meeting on polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on polio eradication, attended by national and international experts to discuss emergency measures as fresh cases of the crippling disease were reported in the country.



Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, PM's focal person on polio eradication Babar Ata and the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh gave a briefing on the situation.

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, Tim Peterson representing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Palitha Gunarsthna Mahipala from World Health Organization, Dr John Agbor from Unicef and Engineer-in-chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz attended the meeting.