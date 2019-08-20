WATCH: Joe Jonas turns fan-boy for Sophie Turner while she begs for a ‘normal life’

Hollywood’s newly-weds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are widely-adored by fans for being each other’s rock and cheerleaders in the midst of all their feats.



The latest circulating video of the couple is proving just that as the two can be seen joking around with the Jonas brother pretending to be an ecstatic fan-boy seeing the ‘Game of Thrones’ starlet while she tries to hide her face, playing along.

The videos that were recorded and posted by the singer on his Instagram shows him telling a passerby who was filming him amid his pretend-hysteria and saying: “Oh my god, look its Sophie” while pointing to his wife.

On the other hand, a shy Sophie can be seen hiding her face behind her jacket and yelling: “I just want to live a normal life."

The two had recently celebrated Joe’s 30th birthday in a James Bond-style birthday bash with the closest of their family and friends.

