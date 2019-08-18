Joe Jonas marks 30th birthday with Sophie Turner in James Bond-style bash

Joe Jonas has been in the limelight ever since The Jonas Brothers made a swift comeback and the singer is now making hearts swoon as he rang in his 30th birthday in James Bond style.



As the singer-songwriter marked his thirtieth, the Jo Bros and the J-Sisters stepped out in their glamourous best over the weekend at their James Bond-themed party.

The close-knit glitzy birthday bash was attended by their friends and family and the birthday boy dropped jaws in a white tuxedo and a black bowtie with black pants.

On the other hand, Joe’s ladylove Sophie Turner sizzled in a navy dress with a thigh-high slit.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, the 23-year-old ‘Games of Thrones’ starlet captioned the post: "Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas."



