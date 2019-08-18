Joe Jonas marks 30th birthday with Sophie Turner in James Bond-style bash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Joe Jonas has been in the limelight ever since The Jonas Brothers made a swift comeback and the singer is now making hearts swoon as he rang in his 30th birthday in James Bond style.
As the singer-songwriter marked his thirtieth, the Jo Bros and the J-Sisters stepped out in their glamourous best over the weekend at their James Bond-themed party.
The close-knit glitzy birthday bash was attended by their friends and family and the birthday boy dropped jaws in a white tuxedo and a black bowtie with black pants.
On the other hand, Joe’s ladylove Sophie Turner sizzled in a navy dress with a thigh-high slit.
Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, the 23-year-old ‘Games of Thrones’ starlet captioned the post: "Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas."
