Sun Aug 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 18, 2019

Joe Jonas marks 30th birthday with Sophie Turner in James Bond-style bash

Sun, Aug 18, 2019

Joe Jonas has been in the limelight ever since The Jonas Brothers made a swift comeback and the singer is now making hearts swoon as he rang in his 30th birthday in James Bond style.

As the singer-songwriter marked his thirtieth, the Jo Bros and the J-Sisters stepped out in their glamourous best over the weekend at their James Bond-themed party.

The close-knit glitzy birthday bash was attended by their friends and family and the birthday boy dropped jaws in a white tuxedo and a black bowtie with black pants.

On the other hand, Joe’s ladylove Sophie Turner sizzled in a navy dress with a thigh-high slit.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, the 23-year-old ‘Games of Thrones’ starlet captioned the post: "Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas." 



