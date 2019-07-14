Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s romantic honeymoon in Maldives

The newest married couple on the block, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are presently enjoying their honeymoon in the faraway enchanted land of Maldives after they tied the knot last month.

In the latest circulating photos of the duo from their honeymoon, fans cannot help but swoon over their romantic getaway as they spend quality time together away from flashing cameras and frenzied fans on the magical and dreamy beaches of Soneva Fushi.

The pictures were shared by the newly-weds on their respective Instagram pages giving us all major travel goals as they enjoyed the privacy with sushi, chess and thrilling water rides.



The couple had gotten married last month for the second time in south of France in the presence of their close friends and family after they earlier got hitched in a spontaneous and causal ceremony in Las Vegas in May.

