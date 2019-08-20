Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx end their six-year relationship amid celebrity breakups

Celebrity breakups have taken over headlines of late and the latest to join the list are Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx.

After the 40-year-old ‘Batman Begins’ starlet called it quits with megastar Tom Cruise in 2012, her linkup rumours erupted with Jamie Foxx.

However, as per a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds ended their six-year-long relationship during which the two had made numerous public appearances together and were also spotted indulged in various PDA-filled moments.

"They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat," said the insider.

The news of the couple parting ways has come subsequent to Jamie getting spotted with Sela Vave, an emerging model and musician in Los Angeles.

The singer-turned actor was spotted with a new woman with their hands entwined and heading towards his car after attending a party while Holmes was seen roving about solo in New York City.