Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx make public their relationship after years, at Met Gala 2019

Hollywood’s finest Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been dodging dating rumors since quite some time but it looks like the two are ready to come out with their relationship as they stepped hand in hand at the pink carpet of Met Gala 2019.

Celebrating fashion’s biggest night at the Big Apple, the two stars grabbed headlines posing side by side, confirming their romance after years of staying under the radar.

Fourty-year-old Katie and 51-year-old Foxx have kept fans rubbing their chins in confusion as they continuously evaded questions about their relationship since 2013.

Katie dropped jaws at the pink carpet donning a floor-length mermaid style purple gown by Zac Posen with a magenta collar while Foxx matched the attire of his significant other with purple shoes.

As per People magazine citing a source, “When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”