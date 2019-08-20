close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2019

Gul Panra extends Independence Day greetings to Afghan fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 20, 2019

Gul Panra's Coke Studio performance   

Pakistan's renowned Pashto singer Gul Panra on Monday extended warm greetings to fans on the Independence Day of Afghanistan.

The singer  used her Instagram story to send the greetings to her Afghan fans.

Also read: Gul Panra gives a shot to Nayyara Noor’s song

"This is very special day I want to wish you all Afghan fans the day of freedom, sacrifices and bravery.  Long may this flag wave. Happy Independence Day. #100TheIndependenceDay #Afghanistan," she wrote on her Insta story which also carried a picture of a tattered flag of the war-torn country.


Meanwhile, scores of people, including children, were injured after a series of explosions in restaurants and public squares hit the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence from British rule.


