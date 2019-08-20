Gul Panra extends Independence Day greetings to Afghan fans

Pakistan's renowned Pashto singer Gul Panra on Monday extended warm greetings to fans on the Independence Day of Afghanistan.



The singer used her Instagram story to send the greetings to her Afghan fans.

"This is very special day I want to wish you all Afghan fans the day of freedom, sacrifices and bravery. Long may this flag wave. Happy Independence Day. #100TheIndependenceDay #Afghanistan," she wrote on her Insta story which also carried a picture of a tattered flag of the war-torn country.





Meanwhile, scores of people, including children, were injured after a series of explosions in restaurants and public squares hit the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence from British rule.





