Humanitarian tragedy in occupied Kashmir is getting worse: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday iterated that the humanitarian tragedy is worsening in the Indian-occupied Kashmir with the lock-down reaching its 14th day.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that owing to Indian steps on the issue, the peace of the region and that exceeding the region is getting heavily impacted.

Condemning the lock-down in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that has now reached its 14th consecutive day, Qureshi stated that international community as well as UN Security Council has taken notice of the situation in the disputed region.

"The world community, including the United Nations Security Council, has taken cognizance of this utterly untenable situation," he said.

“The Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the foreign minister responding to India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments saying India has been in a quandary "after its illegal and unilateral actions imperilling peace and security in the region and beyond".