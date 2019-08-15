Shaniera and Wasim Akram mark six years together in heartfelt posts

Pakistani cricket icon Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera Akram undeniably have set the bar too high with their endearing romance and commitment towards each other and now the pair has marked their sixth anniversary together on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Turning to social media, the lovebirds penned heartfelt and moving words for each other as they celebrated not just the country’s independence but also their love on their sixth wedding anniversary.

Shaniera sharing pictures of herself with her husband stated: “Nothing makes me prouder than sharing our 6th wedding anniversary with Pakistan on such a significant day. 6 years ago we made a commitment to each other with promises of love, unity, kindness, growth and prosperity the same mantra we believe in for Pakistan.”

“And I hope Wasim and I stay as unified and as strong, just like our country we live in today. Happy Anniversary @wasimakramliveofficial I hope we have many many more InshAllah,” she added.



On the other hand, the cricket legend added a hint of humour in his loved up post for his wife as he wrote on Twitter: "The day we celebrate Pakistan’s independence happens to be the same day that I lost mine. Happy Anniversary to @iamShaniera my life means nothing without you in it!”



