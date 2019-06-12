Wasim Akram reveals Shaniera wants Pakistan vs Australia match to washout

As Australia and Pakistan finally come face to face in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup, fans cannot help but wonder who Shaniera Akram, Australian wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram will be supporting in today’s game.

The former fast bowler talking to a media outlet just revealed that his wife, in spite of being Australian will be majorly supporting Pakistan where she is loved and respected widely.

Asked who Shaniera will be supporting in today’s clash, Wasim replied: “Sixty percent of Shaniera’s support will be with Pakistan while the remaining 40 percent will be with Australia.”

He then goes on to say something no cricket fan from around the world wants to hear: “Shaniera wants today’s match to be a wash out as well.”