Shaniera Akram unamused as Wasim Akram puts her off to goof around with ICC commentators

Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricket icon Wasim Akram appears to be irked as she revealed in a humorous tweet that her husband has been putting her off to goof around at the ICC com box.

As Sri Lanka and Pakistan nervously wait for the match to begin after dark clouds loomed over Bristol and delayed the game due to rain, over at the ICC com box, Wasim Akram, Kumar Sangakara, Zainab Abbas and Graeme Smith appeared to be enjoying their own little indoor game of cricket.

However, Shaniera was not too happy to see this as she revealed her husband had earlier told her he had been busy when she called but upon seeing the video unveiled by the official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup, she now knows what exactly he was busy with.



“Just spoke to my husband and he said he had to call me back as he was extremely busy......... then I saw this footage,” she tweeted.



