FM Qureshi leaves for China on diplomatic mission

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership after New Delhi revoked special status of the occupied Kashmir (IoK).



Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high officials of the foreign ministry are with him on the visit.

“India is intent on disrupting the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures,” said Qureshi before flying to Beijing. “China is not only a friend to Pakistan but also an important country of the region.”

The foreign minister said he will take the Chinese leadership in confidence over the situation that arose in the aftermath of India’s unilateral decision to abolish held Kashmir’s special autonomous status.

FM Qureshi will apprise the Chinese leaders of the unconstitutional measures taken up by the Indian government in the held Kashmir. He will also brief them of the gross human rights violations in the occupied territory.

“The Indian government can stage a Pulwama like terrorist act or drama to avoid the world’s attention from the grave situation in the occupied valley,” FM Qureshi had said earlier, while talking to a private television channel.

Earlier this week, India scrapped special status to occupied J&K amid massive troop deployment in the territory. The lockdown is believed to continue indefinitely to suppress the dissent in the valley.

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told parliament on Monday that the president had signed a decree abolishing Article 370 of the constitution, stripping Kashmir of the significant autonomy.