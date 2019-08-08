WhatsApp soon to launch Instagram's Boomerang feature

Social messaging giant WhatsApp is reportedly jumping on-board the Boomerang bandwagon existing on Instagram which is said to soon be available for all its users.

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, the new feature is in the development stage and is not available to users as of yet.

It was further revealed that the upcoming feature will be accessible in the Video Type panel for videos that are less than seven seconds long.

Users will be able to share these boomerangs with contacts and will be able to add them on their status as well.

While the Facebook-owned application already authorizes users to convert their videos into GIFs, this would come as a new feature.

The update is expected to roll out to the iOS users first and later to on Android phones.

Reportedly the tech giant is also working on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app for WhatsApp.

The new feature will allow users to use one account on more than one device which includes both iOS and Android smartphones.