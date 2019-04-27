No more screenshots on private WhatsApp chats?

Tech giant WhatsApp has unleashed a wave of fear and anxiousness amongst its users after buzz has been suggesting that the application will no longer enable users to screenshot private chats.

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, the messaging app will be rolling out a new test feature for the users that will be giving fingerprint access to chats due to which users will no longer be able to screenshot private chats.

Reports citing the feature state: “When enabled, fingerprint is required to open WhatsApp and conversation screenshots are blocked. You can still reply to messages from notifications and answer calls if WhatsApp is locked.”

Moreover, it was revealed that as of now, only the Beta version of the application on Android devices, is displaying the feature.