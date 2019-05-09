WhatsApp will soon stop working on lots of phones

NEW YORK: WhatsApp has announced to end support for all versions of Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.

In a blog post on Thursday, WhatsApp announced that Windows Phone users won't be able to use the instant messaging app on their devices beginning 1 January, 2020.

The mobile app had earlier ended support for Nokia Symbian S60, Nokia Series 40 operating system, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10. WhatsApp, which discontinued support for Windows Phone 7 back at the end of 2016, noted in the post that it will stop working on old versions of Android (v2.3.7 and older) and iOS (iOS 7 and older) on February 1, 2020, as well.

It means that the company will not offer any product or security updates for the WhatsApp messenger app, in-line with its Lifecycle policy. Earlier, Microsoft had recommended that the users of Windows 10 Mobile should migrate to Android and iOS devices.



Meanwhile, WABetainfo has claimed that WhatsApp is working on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) behind the scenes. The platform will allow WhatsApp messenger to work across all Windows 10 devices, including Xbox One and its other mobile devices.

But according to WABetaInfo - a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app is under development which possibly will be available for both Windows Desktop and Windows Phone platforms.