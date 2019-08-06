Joint session of parliament discusses occupied Kashmir, Article 370

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in Islamabad discussed the situation that has arisen after India's revocation of special status for Occupied Kashmir.



The session began with recitation from the Holy Quran and Na'at followed by the National Anthem.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the session, which was convened by President Arif Alvi.

President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir were also present in the parliament to witness the proceedings of the joint session.

India on Monday abolished Article 370 which granted special status to the occupied territory, drawing condemnation from Pakistan and international media.

The measure was taken amid a security crackdown, with almost all the top Kashmiri leadership placed under house arrest.

Pakistan sees the Indian move as an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority valley.



Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also attended the session.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati tabled the resolution.

Raising an objection, Shehbaz Sharif said the issue of Article 370 was missing from the motion, calling for inclusion of the matter for discussion.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other members of the treasury benches backed the opposition's demand.

Later, the government agreed to amend the resolution but the Speaker adjourned the session minutes amid ruckus by the opposition members .

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by Indian government will further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament, the Prime Minister expressed fear that India will now do ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in order to change the demography of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He urged the international community to play its due role in resolution of occupied Kashmir issue for regional peace and security.



He said Pakistan will raise the issue at all international forums, including the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Addressing the joint session, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan wants to resolve issues peacefully as war is no solution to any problem.