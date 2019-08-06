close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Joint session of parliament discusses occupied Kashmir, Article 370

Tue, Aug 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in Islamabad  discussed the situation  that has arisen after India's revocation of special status  for Occupied Kashmir.

The session began with recitation from the Holy Quran and Na'at followed by  the National Anthem.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser  chaired the session, which was convened by President Arif Alvi.

President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir were also present in the parliament to witness the proceedings of the joint session.

India on Monday abolished Article 370 which granted special  status to  the occupied territory, drawing condemnation from Pakistan and international media.

The measure was taken   amid a security crackdown, with almost all the top Kashmiri leadership placed under house arrest.

Pakistan sees the   Indian move as an attempt to  change the demography of the Muslim-majority valley.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN-N) President Shehbaz Sharif  also attended the session.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati tabled the  resolution.

Raising an objection, Shehbaz Sharif said the issue of Article 370 was missing from the motion,  calling for  inclusion of the matter  for discussion.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other members of the treasury benches backed  the opposition's demand.  

Later, the government agreed to amend the resolution but the Speaker adjourned the session minutes amid ruckus by the opposition members .

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by Indian government will further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament, the Prime Minister expressed fear that India will now do ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in order to change the demography of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He urged the international community to play its due role in resolution of occupied Kashmir issue for regional peace and security.

He said Pakistan will raise the issue at all international forums, including the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Addressing the joint session, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan wants to resolve issues peacefully as war is no solution to any problem.

