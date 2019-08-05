Milo Ventimiglia rejected by Batman makers for being ‘too old’

Hollywood star Milo Ventimiglia’s dreams of playing the crowd-favourite superhero Batman were flushed away after the makers turned him down for being ‘too old.’

The 42-year-old actor revealed he was in talks with Warner Bros as they searched for a replacement for Batman after Ben Affleck announced he would not be continuing as the Caped Crusader.

During Variety’s Big Ticket podcast, the ‘Gilmore Girls’ star admitted that the studio thought he was too old to take over the DC Comics character.

“Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Bros. didn’t... They were looking for a new Batman, and they said, Ventimiglia, you’re too old”, he confessed.

Ventimiglia just turned 42 in July, and Affleck was 43 when he starred in ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

Instead, the coveted role went to British actor Robert Pattinson, who’s 33.

Ventimiglia didn’t seem to tear up about being passed over.

“It’s okay. It doesn’t matter. By the way, I’m kind of busy, it’s okay. And I’m still a fan. I’ve always been a fan of Batman”.

Plus, as he explained during the podcast, he prefers playing real-life role models, saying, “They’re real, attainable superheroes, that are out there in the open representing good guys and good fathers.”

On the work front, he is currently prepping up for his upcoming movie ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ with Amanda Seyfried.

Moreover, he has also been nominated for his third Emmy for playing Jack Pearson on the popular family NBC drama ‘This Is Us’.