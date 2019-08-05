Leonardo DiCaprio credits his success in Hollywood to sheer luck

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio getting regarded as one of the most sought-after luminaries in the world with his sheer talent and stellar star power; However, the actor credits a large portion of his success to fate.

Sitting down for an interview with Sunday Mirror’s magazine Notebook, the 44-year-old ‘Titanic’ actor states that had he not been there at the right place at the right time, things would have been different.

“I don’t know. I grew up in this industry, so many of my friends are actors. I know how hard it is to get work, and I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time. Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different,” he stated.

“I think everyone at some point in their career has felt like an outsider. I did when I was first starting out, and it felt like this mythical world where a fairy godmother would come to your house and pick you. We all know we wouldn’t be sitting here doing what we are doing had we not had that moment of luck,” he added.

Presently the actor is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ which will hit theaters on August 16.