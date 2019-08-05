Lena Dunham accused of being ‘inappropriate’ with Brad Pitt at London premiere

American actor Lena Dunham is currently facing the wrath of social media after she was alleged of being inappropriate with megastar Brad Pitt.

Circulating pictures of the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor at the London premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ have been making rounds where Dunham could be seen trying to place an awkward kiss on the actor who remained unmindful to the action.

Soon after the pictures went viral, many social media users hyped up the issue calling out societal double standards over there being no concern when it’s a male actor at receiving end of inappropriate behavior by a female one.

On the other hand, Dunham has turned a blind eye towards the issue as she turned to Twitter expressing the delight it has been working on the sets of the Quentin Tarantino-directorial.

“It’s not every day I get to wear a mumu, go barefoot, flirt with #BradPitt, and join a cult… as a job,” she said.



