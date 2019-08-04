Akshay Kumar shedding kilos while munching down on parathas

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is among those celebrities of B-Town who have managed to keep himself fit despite his growing age.

The 51-year-old ‘Padman’ star has shed a few kilos to get the look of his characters in his two upcoming films, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bachchan Panday’.

The 'Rowdy Rathore' actor denied following any diets and claimed that he has lost weight naturally by increasing his workout.

“I’ve lost weight for my films ‘Soortavanshi’ and ’Bachchan Panday’. I’ve shed five to six kilos. I have lost weight naturally,” he said, at a promotional event of his upcoming film ‘Mission Mangal’.

When asked if he is following any diet to lose weight, the actor said, “I don’t diet, I just increase my workout. I do everything naturally. If you think that I’ve started eating less, you’re wrong. I still have parathas.”

Akshay Kumar’s 'Mission Mangal' directed by Jagan Shakti will hit the theatres on August 15.